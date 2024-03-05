Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 69.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,368 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kenon were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 353.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after buying an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 16.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenon by 29.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenon during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,403,000. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE:KEN opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $32.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

