Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $89,000 Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 13,448 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,574,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,706,000 after acquiring an additional 298,908 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 582,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,863,000 after acquiring an additional 82,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $98.79 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $101.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LYV

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.