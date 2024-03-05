Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $85,000 Investment in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,378 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NovoCure by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVCR shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of NovoCure from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NovoCure Stock Performance

NovoCure stock opened at $16.43 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.56.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 2,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $33,538.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.67% of the company’s stock.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

