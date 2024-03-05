Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PESI. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,520,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,817,000 after buying an additional 83,320 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $571,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,262.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 51,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Perma-Fix Environmental Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of PESI opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Profile

(Free Report)

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perma-Fix Environmental Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.