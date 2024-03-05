Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSE. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 51.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trinseo in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Trinseo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Stock Performance

NYSE TSE opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.42. Trinseo PLC has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $24.93.

Trinseo Dividend Announcement

Trinseo ( NYSE:TSE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($2.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.48). Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 905.55% and a negative net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $837.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trinseo

Trinseo Profile

(Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction application; and produces activated methyl methacrylates.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.