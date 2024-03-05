Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 91,398 Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 91,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Superior Drilling Products at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDPI. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Superior Drilling Products in the third quarter worth $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Superior Drilling Products by 120.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 451,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 247,328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SDPI opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 million and a PE ratio of 10.14. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $2.21.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

