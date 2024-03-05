Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 86,451 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Orion were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 47,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after acquiring an additional 138,509 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orion in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orion by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on OEC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Orion from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Orion Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of OEC stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.92. Orion S.A. has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $28.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). Orion had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Orion S.A. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Orion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.62%.

Orion Profile

(Free Report)

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.