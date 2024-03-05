Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 2,462 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,620 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,517 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,605 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $395,050.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,600 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total transaction of $320,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,663 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,510 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $395,050.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,852.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,951 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKAM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.06.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $110.76 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.72.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.09 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

See Also

