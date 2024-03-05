Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 471,191 Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,191 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kanzhun were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in Kanzhun by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 45,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kanzhun by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kanzhun by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kanzhun in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Kanzhun Stock Down 2.2 %

BZ opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.00 and a beta of 0.56. Kanzhun Limited has a 52-week low of $12.57 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on BZ shares. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kanzhun in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

