Acadian Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC stock opened at $74.86 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $76.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

