Accolade, Inc. to Post FY2027 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Accolade in a research note issued on Sunday, March 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Accolade’s current full-year earnings is ($1.38) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Accolade’s FY2028 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 27.27% and a negative net margin of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACCD. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Accolade from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.59 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Accolade has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACCD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Accolade by 3.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Accolade by 9.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Accolade by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 81,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Accolade by 16.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accolade by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $323,380.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,147,273.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 64,797 shares of company stock valued at $949,174 in the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

