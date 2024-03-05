Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADAP opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.40.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.