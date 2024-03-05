Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Receives Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,961 ($37.58) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,130 ($27.03) to GBX 2,280 ($28.94) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup raised Admiral Group to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Admiral Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,240.20 ($28.43).

Shares of LON:ADM opened at GBX 2,664 ($33.81) on Monday. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,813.78 ($23.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,811 ($35.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,190.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,583.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,535.67.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products worldwide. It operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other segments. The company provides underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, and travel insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products primarily in the United Kingdom.

