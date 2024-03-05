Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 74,940 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $40,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $159.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.59 and a 200-day moving average of $139.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $163.93.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The business had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.20.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

