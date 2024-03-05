AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 2,102.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,684,000 after acquiring an additional 693,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $95,107,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,042,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,852,000 after buying an additional 601,877 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,181,000 after buying an additional 400,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AGCO by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after buying an additional 199,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $109.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.77 and a fifty-two week high of $145.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.95. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.30.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

