Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 22,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Albany International worth $14,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 27.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 150.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 81.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,504,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albany International during the third quarter worth about $269,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AIN opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $78.20 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.02.

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Albany International had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $323.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Albany International from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.67.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles.

