Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 11,240 Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in Lantronix by 13.9% in the third quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,138,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 138,682 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lantronix by 27.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 145,527 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP raised its holdings in Lantronix by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the period. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $56,736.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 9,409 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $56,736.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,406,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,601,020.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LTRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Lantronix from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $37.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

