Algert Global LLC Acquires Shares of 14,960 Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 218.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 242.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv Stock Performance

NOTV stock opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Inotiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 3.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inotiv

Inotiv ( NASDAQ:NOTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $135.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.26 million. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.99%. Analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Inotiv news, COO John Gregory Beattie bought 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,653.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,694.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOTV. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Inotiv

Inotiv Profile

(Free Report)

Inotiv, Inc provides nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical and medical device industries. It operates through two segment: Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Research Models and Services (RMS). The DMS segment manufactured scientific instruments for life sciences research and the related software for use by pharmaceutical companies, universities, government research centers, and medical research institutions under the Company's BASi product line.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.