Algert Global LLC Buys 16,190 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.06% of Design Therapeutics worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 28.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $8.47.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

