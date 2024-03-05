Algert Global LLC Buys New Position in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AUR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 53.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,289,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 450,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $1,812,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 30.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,494,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 350,267 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 77.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,818,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,324,000 after buying an additional 2,107,152 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aurora Innovation

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $1,640,529.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 648,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,519.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.