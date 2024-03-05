Algert Global LLC Buys Shares of 35,510 AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 35,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Algert Global LLC owned 0.08% of AXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 234.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AXT by 542.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upgraded AXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.40 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

AXT Stock Performance

Shares of AXTI opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $185.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 2.24.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

