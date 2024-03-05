Algert Global LLC Cuts Stake in SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in SelectQuote were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 302,110.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,754,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,573,000 after purchasing an additional 140,708,002 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,480,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,249 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 29,192.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,450,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,917 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 13,256.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,360,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,175 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLQT opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. SelectQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

SelectQuote ( NYSE:SLQT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SelectQuote had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $405.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related products, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; life insurance products, such as term life, final expense, and other ancillary products, including critical illness, accidental death, and juvenile insurance; homeowners, auto, dwelling fire, and other ancillary insurance products; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

