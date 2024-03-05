Algert Global LLC Grows Holdings in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Algert Global LLC raised its position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) by 56.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Great Ajax worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter valued at about $1,309,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 15.9% in the second quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Great Ajax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 230,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 46,964 shares during the period. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC boosted its position in Great Ajax by 9.3% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 720,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax Price Performance

Great Ajax stock opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43. The company has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.88. Great Ajax Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Great Ajax Cuts Dividend

Great Ajax ( NYSE:AJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on AJX

Great Ajax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.