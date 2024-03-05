Algert Global LLC Has $43,000 Stake in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,680 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 80.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 245.7% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 3,808.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORGO opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $380.04 million, a PE ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.59. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 197,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $864,914.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,025,106 shares in the company, valued at $257,939,713.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Organogenesis from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly, a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

