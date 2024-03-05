Algert Global LLC Has $56,000 Stock Position in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD)

Algert Global LLC decreased its stake in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Quad/Graphics were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quad/Graphics by 17.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 419,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 927,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 1.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Quad/Graphics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QUAD shares. StockNews.com cut Quad/Graphics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Quad/Graphics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Quad/Graphics Stock Down 3.9 %

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $5.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $787.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.40 million. Quad/Graphics had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quad/Graphics, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quad/Graphics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently -17.39%.

About Quad/Graphics

(Free Report)

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.