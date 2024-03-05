Algert Global LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) by 61.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,870 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Compass Therapeutics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMPX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,032,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 4,491,397 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,954,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 2,706,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 924,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Compass Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,380,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after purchasing an additional 878,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Compass Therapeutics stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

