Algert Global LLC Has $85,000 Stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,957 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 130,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 506,425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 208,067 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 737,796 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 180,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 146,079 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 101,421 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Group

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at $857,081.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGI opened at $14.19 on Tuesday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $17.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 2.57.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.