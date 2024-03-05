Algert Global LLC Has $96,000 Stock Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.11% of C4 Therapeutics worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,199,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,369 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 999,330 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,802,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 710,896 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 1,356.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 379,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 353,704 shares during the period. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $10.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $11.88.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

