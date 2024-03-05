Algert Global LLC Invests $106,000 in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Inogen as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Inogen by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 257,940 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 415.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inogen by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,901 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGN opened at $6.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.97. Inogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $155.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Inogen from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

