Algert Global LLC Invests $124,000 in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,560 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 33.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Nano Dimension by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Nano Dimension by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 86,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Nano Dimension by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Nano Dimension by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 208,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano Dimension alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nano Dimension from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Nano Dimension Price Performance

NASDAQ:NNDM opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35.

Nano Dimension Profile

(Free Report)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company offers 3D printers, comprising DragonFly IV that produces Hi-PEDs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components; digital light processing printers (DLP) that achieves production-grade polymer and composite parts; and admaflex that utilizes a patented DLP foil system that fabricates ceramic and metal parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano Dimension Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano Dimension and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.