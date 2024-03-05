Algert Global LLC Invests $38,000 in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,830,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 271,559 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 216,823 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 444,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 193,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORMP opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801 Type 2, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes; ORMD-0801, Phase 2 oral insulin capsule for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, a progressive liver diseases; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 capsule that has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

