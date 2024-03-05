Algert Global LLC Invests $50,000 in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,488,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,971,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,457,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 658,749 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apyx Medical by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 628,432 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,191,000. 59.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APYX opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Stephens reduced their price objective on Apyx Medical from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and laparoscopic surgical procedures.

