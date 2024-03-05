Algert Global LLC Invests $52,000 in Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Super Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Super Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Super Group by 733.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Super Group Stock Down 1.8 %

SGHC opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Super Group Limited has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $4.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Super Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Super Group Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

