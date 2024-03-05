Algert Global LLC Invests $66,000 in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Microvast by 33.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Microvast by 4.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Microvast by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Microvast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.59% of the company’s stock.
Microvast Stock Performance
Shares of MVST stock opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Report on MVST
Microvast Company Profile
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. It delivers cutting-edge battery systems that empower a sustainable future. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Microvast
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Lemonade Stock: Unusual Call Volume Highlights Sweet Trade
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is UnitedHealth Group Stock a Strong Buy or a Falling Knife?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Cathie Wood Likes UiPath Stock Over NVDA, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.