Algert Global LLC Invests $74,000 in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Douglas Elliman in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Douglas Elliman by 108.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Douglas Elliman Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DOUG stock opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.13.

Douglas Elliman Profile

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $214.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.52 million. Douglas Elliman had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.