Algert Global LLC Invests $80,000 in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 439,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 27.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADMA opened at $5.72 on Tuesday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 5.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADMA. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

