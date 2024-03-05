Algert Global LLC Invests $96,000 in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Algert Global LLC bought a new position in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Free Report) (TSE:NG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,870 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,148,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 367,773 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 19.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,901 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 656,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 37.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 112,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

NovaGold Resources Price Performance

NG stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 32.57, a quick ratio of 32.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,250.59. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $6.68.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Free Report) (TSE:NG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

NovaGold Resources Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

