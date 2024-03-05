Algert Global LLC Makes New $57,000 Investment in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,135,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $10,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 195,562.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,080,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 1,079,507 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 36.1% in the second quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,525,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after buying an additional 935,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,795,000.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.65.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

