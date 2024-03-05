Algert Global LLC Purchases Shares of 10,890 Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,890 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.07% of Ultralife at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ultralife during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultralife by 7.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 25.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ultralife Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.84 million, a PE ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.26. Ultralife Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 3.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34.

Ultralife Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

