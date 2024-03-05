Algert Global LLC Reduces Stake in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBIO. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Harvard Bioscience Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBIO opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $6.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Harvard Bioscience Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services for life science applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology products, such as syringe and peristaltic infusion pump products; electroporation and electrofusion instruments, amino acid analyzers, spectrophotometers, and other equipment for molecular level testing and research; and precision scientific measuring instrumentation and equipment, including data acquisition systems for cellular analysis, complete micro electrode array solutions for in vivo recordings, and in vitro systems for extracellular recordings.

