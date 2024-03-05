Algert Global LLC Sells 11,080 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,080 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of eHealth worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 25.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 481,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in eHealth during the second quarter worth $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in eHealth by 45.1% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 278,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 86,617 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in eHealth during the third quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in eHealth by 148.9% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $10.57.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.93 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About eHealth

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

