Algert Global LLC Sells 1,700 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Joint worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bandera Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Joint by 337.5% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,390,000 after acquiring an additional 771,453 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after buying an additional 345,133 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 501,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 98,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Joint by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,366,000 after buying an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $9.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $137.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The Joint Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day moving average is $9.17.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

