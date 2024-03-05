Algert Global LLC Sells 17,673 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,673 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.07% of Whole Earth Brands worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FREE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,675,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 33,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,306,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after buying an additional 11,293 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,777,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,724,000 after buying an additional 41,952 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 34.8% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,482,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 382,402 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 17.1% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after buying an additional 185,398 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $204.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Imperial Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Whole Earth Brands

About Whole Earth Brands

(Free Report)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.