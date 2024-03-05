Algert Global LLC Sells 18,298 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Algert Global LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,298 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Stoke Therapeutics were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,508.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Down 10.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:STOK opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

