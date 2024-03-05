Algert Global LLC Sells 23,750 Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 376.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 919,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 726,569 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,080,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,207,000. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ocular Therapeutix

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Summer Road Llc purchased 930,851 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $6,999,999.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,591,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,607,335.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.40.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

