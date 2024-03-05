Algert Global LLC Sells 5,010 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Conn’s worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,162,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,107,000 after acquiring an additional 224,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conn’s by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,127,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,789,000 after buying an additional 58,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conn’s by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 920,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,181,000 after buying an additional 94,199 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 16.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 770,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after buying an additional 107,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conn’s by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 158,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Conn's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Conn’s Stock Performance

CONN stock opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.55). Conn’s had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $280.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.11 million. Research analysts predict that Conn’s, Inc. will post -6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conn’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

Featured Stories

