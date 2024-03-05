Algert Global LLC Sells 60,780 Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Algert Global LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,780 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Rimini Street were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 231.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rimini Street by 542.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,189 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Rimini Street Trading Down 10.6 %

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.23. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $5.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Rimini Street Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers application management services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support solution for a range of enterprise software vendors, product families and product lines; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of managed security solutions for applications, databases, and technology infrastructure; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

