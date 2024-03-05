Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Short Interest Update

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 4,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ALHC stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.35. Alignment Healthcare has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 75.64% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $465.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALHC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 94,498 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,146,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 72,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, Nevada, Arizona, Florida, and Texas.

