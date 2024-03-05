AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 7th

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AWF opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $100,000.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

