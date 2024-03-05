AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on March 22nd

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund stock opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $10.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,722,378 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 124,215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,025,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,111 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 95,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 296.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 96,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 71,912 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

